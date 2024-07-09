News

Life St James’ conversion to day hospital welcomed

Renovations to facility, state-of-the-art equipment and lower costs ‘exciting for specialists and patients’

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 09 July 2024

Life St James Hospital in Southernwood has officially transitioned from an acute to a licensed day hospital, meaning patients undergo same-day surgeries and recover at home — at more cost-effective rates than if they stayed overnight...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024