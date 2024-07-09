South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland

South Africa and Botswana nationals are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland, effective from Wednesday.

A transit visa will also be required if intending to transit through Ireland en route to another destination.

“This is a carefully considered decision which will bring Ireland into closer alignment with the Schengen area in respect of both countries, and into line with the UK in respect of South Africa,” justice minister Helen McEntee said on Monday.

She said in recent years a significant number of international protection applications, which are referred to as refugee status in South Africa, have been received from nationals of Botswana and South Africa.

The Dublin visa office will establish a dedicated desk to process applications from South African passport holders. The department will also establish three visa applications centres in South Africa with visa service provider VFS Global.