Livingstone Hospital patients and staff watched in horror as a patient jumped to her death from the second floor on Monday.
This is the fourth known incident where a patient has fallen to their death at the hospital in less than eight years.
The 65-year-old woman died at the scene.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the incident occurred at about 2pm.
“The patient had a history of mental issues,” Kupelo said.
“Her family have been informed and are received counselling from the doctors.
“We regret the incident which is regarded as an adverse event.”
Woman dies after jumping from hospital window
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Dismal scenes greet new health MEC in Frere surprise visit
In December 2016, a young man died after jumping through a window on Christmas Day.
The 29-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital for alcohol-related issues a day before his death.
In another incident, Greg Williams plunged to his death through a fifth floor window after he was admitted to the hospital with apparent psychosis in 2013.
