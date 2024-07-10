The department has dispatched its psychosocial support team to the school to provide support and to work with the school and affected families. Counselling services will also be made available to pupils and staff to help them cope with the emotional aftermath, he said.
“The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and both schools' community during this difficult time. We also wish injured learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.
The MEC is expected to visit the scene of the accident and both schools during the day.
TimesLIVE
12 pupils, driver die on West Rand as minibus bursts into flames after crash
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A minibus driver and 12 pupils from two Gauteng schools were killed in a road accident on Wednesday.
The Gauteng education department said 11 of the pupils were from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.
Seven pupils were injured.
The accident occurred at 6.45am in the Kokosi-Wedela area of Merafong.
“It is alleged the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and catch fire,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Pupil’s poetic tribute to schoolmates killed in accident garners 83,000 views
The department has dispatched its psychosocial support team to the school to provide support and to work with the school and affected families. Counselling services will also be made available to pupils and staff to help them cope with the emotional aftermath, he said.
“The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and both schools' community during this difficult time. We also wish injured learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.
The MEC is expected to visit the scene of the accident and both schools during the day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos