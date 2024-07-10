Almost 200 sheep die in runaway wildfires
Surviving animals in Qumbu, Nqanqarhu, and Tlokoeng areas face starvation after pastures destroyed
About 200 sheep have burned to death in runaway wildfires, and hundreds of grazing pastures in some villages in Qumbu, Nqanqarhu and Tlokoeng were destroyed...
