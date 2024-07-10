News

Almost 200 sheep die in runaway wildfires

Surviving animals in Qumbu, Nqanqarhu, and Tlokoeng areas face starvation after pastures destroyed

By LULAMILE FENI - 10 July 2024

About 200 sheep have burned to death in runaway wildfires, and hundreds of grazing pastures in some villages in Qumbu, Nqanqarhu and Tlokoeng were destroyed...

