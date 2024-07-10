Nelson Mandela Bay teen charged with murdering boy, 15

A 17-year-old Gqeberha resident has appeared in court, charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy.
Members of the provincial anti-gang unit arrested the teenager and a 27-year-old man within 24 hours after two boys, both 15, were shot dead in separate incidents in Bethelsdorp on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the body of Malique Arnolds was found with gunshot wounds in Rensburg Street at about 1pm.
Then, at 3pm the same day, the body of Luciano Bailey was found on the corner of Sunflower and Carney streets with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
“The shootings were allegedly gang-related and the provincial anti-gang unit took over the investigation,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“On Tuesday, at about 2pm, detectives arrested two suspects, aged 17 and 27, at their different homes in Gqeberha on charges of murder.”
The 17-year-old suspect appeared in the Nerina House juvenile court on Wednesday.
His case was postponed to Monday for a formal bail application.
The 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the officers for the swift arrests.
