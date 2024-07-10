No end in sight to dispute over appointment of AmaMpondo acting royalty
The AmaMpondo will have to wait a little longer to regain royal stability as neither of the two feuding parties — the Marhelane and AmaFaku royal families — has been ruled an authentic and legitimate structure to identify an acting king/queen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.