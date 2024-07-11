Confusion over suspension of two Eastern Cape MK members
Party threatens action against provincial leader, saying it was not aware of moves against Simon-Ndzele and Otola
The MK party has threatened to take action against its provincial leader in the Eastern Cape over viral letters suspending two of the party’s leaders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.