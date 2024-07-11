News

Eastern Cape health in distress

Shortages of critical staff, equipment, surgical consumables and food hobbling state hospitals and clinics in Eastern Cape

By ZIYANDA ZWENI, ASANDA NINI, SINO MAJANGAZA and MPUMZI MSHWESHWE - 11 July 2024

A myriad woes are plunging the Eastern Cape health department into crisis, amid shortages of critical staff, equipment, surgical consumables and even food at medical facilities...

