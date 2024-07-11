Eastern Cape health in distress
Shortages of critical staff, equipment, surgical consumables and food hobbling state hospitals and clinics in Eastern Cape
A myriad woes are plunging the Eastern Cape health department into crisis, amid shortages of critical staff, equipment, surgical consumables and even food at medical facilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.