Mother held after son, 2, assaulted and burned to death
Community in shock after gruesome incident in Peddie’s Crossroads township
A 41-year-old mother from Crossroads township in Peddie is facing a murder charge after her two-year-old son was assaulted and burned to death on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.