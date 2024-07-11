One of feuding parties to skip meeting on AmaMpondo royal family dispute
Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s effort to reunify the AmaMpondo royal family, after a two-year-dispute over which branch of the nation has the right to appoint an acting king or queen, is to be snubbed by one of the factions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.