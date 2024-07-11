The number of children who died in a road accident in Carletonville has been revised down to 11, from the initial 12.
On Wednesday a minibus taxi transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, causing it to roll over and catch fire.
Merafong deputy mayor Mogomotsi Sello visited the two schools on Thursday morning for a meeting with staff and other officials.
He clarified the death toll, saying 10 of the victims were from Rockland and one from Blyvooruitsig. The 12th person who died was the taxi driver.
DNA tests will be done with the families on Friday. The deceased will only be named after their identities are confirmed.
Sello said three funeral parlours had indicated they would carry out the burials between them.
Eight children were taken to Carletonville hospital after the crash. Seven were discharged in the afternoon while one was moved to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for specialised treatment. The driver of the bakkie was also hospitalised.
TimesLIVE
Schoolbus death toll revised to 12, DNA tests to be done to verify identities
Image: Supplied
