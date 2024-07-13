Security firm latest to warn of jobs-for-cash scammers

He said the company advertised job vacancies on various platforms including social media and mainstream media such as newspapers.
Job seekers were always encouraged to hand-deliver their applications at the company’s offices across the country.
“There is always a recruitment process going on. In fact, we are one of the most consistent and transparent in terms of recruitment.
“We caution job seekers from taking shortcuts because they will find themselves being easy targets for scammers.”
One of the latest victims of a jobs-for-cash scam involving Tyeks, Sakhele Ngxathu, 41, from Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere) was told of a possible job opening at the company by a former colleague.
He had previously worked for the company in Sterkspruit as a security guard, shortly after the Covid-19 hard lockdown.
He left for another company but was involved in a car accident and had to return home in 2022.
With the Eastern Cape economy in technical recession, coupled with losses of more than 77,000 jobs, several institutions including municipalities and private companies have issued stern warnings to job seekers to be wary of swindlers who promise them work in return for cash.
Tyeks Security Services is one of the latest companies to issue a public warning after it was recently discovered that a woman posing as a staff member was demanding more than R800 in “gratitude fees” in exchange for employment at the company.
Tyeks reportedly employs more than 6,000 people countrywide.
The company’s spokesperson Siya Ngcangisa said: “This is not a new problem because we had something similar early this year, but we managed to put word out there and succeeded in scaring off the scammers.
“This time, we are getting notifications of another chance-taker but we are definitely involving the police now.”
He told the Dispatch on Tuesday: “I could not phone this person, but I was desperate for a job.
“We communicated via WhatsApp only last week.
“Even when she asked that I pay R850 for the position after she sent me a list of people she said had already paid, I never suspected anything untoward.
“She said I must pay an additional R650, but I didn’t have it.
“I was disappointed and shocked when I got to Tyeks in Mthatha to sign a contract and no-one knew about this person. The owner told me I had been scammed.”
Recently, it was reported that a woman, who posed as Mnquma Local Municipality’s strategic management director Sindiswa Benya, and demanding up to R5,000 in exchange for a job, had been jailed for two years by the Butterworth magistrate’s court.
In June, OR Tambo district municipal bosses warned of a possible scammer called Mr Zungu, while Umzimvubu Local Municipality recently issued a warning to prospective businesses and bidders over a fraudster posing as municipal manager Thobela Nota.
OR Tambo District Municipality said the authority was not in the business of selling jobs or tenders for cash.
Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said scammers were tarnishing the image of many companies.
The chamber was constantly on a drive to educate its members and members of the public to be aware of crooks promising fake jobs or business opportunities.
