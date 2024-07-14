Nqatha urged motorists and passengers to obey the rules of the road, including the speed limit and for all occupants of a vehicle to fasten their seat belts.
“Those who have vehicles, must ensure that their vehicles are in good condition,” he told the mourners.
“And those who don’t have vehicles [should] ensure that they don’t risk their lives by using vehicles that are not roadworthy.
“This is the best way to pay tribute to them.
“Most of the accidents in the province are caused by human error.”
Nqatha praised the mourners who came out in their numbers to support the grieving families.
He also urged residents to unite against the problems of drug abuse and violence against women and children in the area.
Mourners pay their respects after horror crash near Bedford
Two families who lost their loved ones in a crash that killed five people a week ago paid their last respects to the victims on Sunday.
The accident happened on the R63 between Bedford and Adelaide after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and it overturned.
The Arends family lost Henry Arends and his wife Nomathemba, as well as their daughter Anthea.
The Kopsani family, the in-laws of the Arends family, lost their mother and her teenage daughter, whose full names had not yet been released by the time of publication.
Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha attended the joint funeral service at the Msobomvu Community Hall in Bedford.
