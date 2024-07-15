News

Advocacy group calls for number of Eastern Cape public hospitals to be reduced

Many of province’s 91 health institutions not functioning correctly

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and KAZIMLA MFIKILI - 15 July 2024

Reducing the number of public hospitals and redirecting the health budget to other hospitals would help address the myriad challenges faced by the health department...

