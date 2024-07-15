Double life sentences for seven eMaXesibeni vigilantes
Seven young people from the Eastern Cape have each been handed a double life sentence for killing two sisters whom they had doused in petrol and set alight six years ago, after accusing the pair of practising witchcraft...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.