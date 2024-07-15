News

Hawks make more arrests of people linked to extortion

Suspects allegedly demanded ‘protection money’ from foreign business owners

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 15 July 2024

Foreign business owners have urged the provincial policing cluster to investigate within their own ranks to curb the rate of extortion towards businesses...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win