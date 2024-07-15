St Benedict’s College in Germiston hosted one of its biggest annual events, the pipe band gathering, at the weekend. The St Benedict’s Pipe Band was formed in 1988 and has been hosting the gathering ever since.
More than 18 bands took part, with the oldest pipe band being the Transvaal Scottish Pipe Band formed in 1902, followed by South African Irish Pipe Band formed in 1939. The gathering was part of the regional finals with the top pipe bands performing at the South African Championships in two weeks' time.
IN PICS | St Benedict’s College hosts annual pipe band gathering
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
