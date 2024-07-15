Four suspects linked to the disappearance nearly five months ago of a six-year-old child on the Cape west coast, appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
The girl's mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, close friend Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. Joslin Smith went missing from her home in Middlebos informal settlement, Saldanha Bay, on February 19 while in the care of Boeta while her mother worked.
The court was expected to hear an update about the investigation, including forensic reports and cellphone records, but the state said some of the forensic evidence is still outstanding.
Kelly is expecting her fourth child.
The case was postponed to September 16. The matter will be tried at the high court in Cape Town.
Mother and co-accused in court over disappearance of Joslin Smith
