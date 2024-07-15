Donald Trump walking away with blood on his ear from a shooting which has been described as an “attempted assassination” sparked debate on social media at the weekend.
Trump sustained an injury to his ear on Saturday during a shooting at a campaign rally, which prompted his security detail to surround him.
Moments later, Trump stood up, covered by his security, with blood across his face, but before he left the stage he asked a security guard, who had covered his face, to “wait” and then posed for a picture holding his fist in the air.
The suspected shooter was killed by snipers, the US Secret Service said. One rally attendee was also killed and two others were wounded.
As videos of the shooting went viral on social media, many people started to analyse the events.
Pro-Palestinian protesters criticised the amount of attention Trump's shooting received, comparing it with the killing of thousands of people in the Middle East.
While some believed the shooting was a serious threat to Trump's life and showed political intolerance in the US, others had scepticism and suggested it might have been staged.
POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting?
Image: X/Screenshot/Elijah J. Magnier
Donald Trump walking away with blood on his ear from a shooting which has been described as an “attempted assassination” sparked debate on social media at the weekend.
Trump sustained an injury to his ear on Saturday during a shooting at a campaign rally, which prompted his security detail to surround him.
Moments later, Trump stood up, covered by his security, with blood across his face, but before he left the stage he asked a security guard, who had covered his face, to “wait” and then posed for a picture holding his fist in the air.
The suspected shooter was killed by snipers, the US Secret Service said. One rally attendee was also killed and two others were wounded.
As videos of the shooting went viral on social media, many people started to analyse the events.
Pro-Palestinian protesters criticised the amount of attention Trump's shooting received, comparing it with the killing of thousands of people in the Middle East.
While some believed the shooting was a serious threat to Trump's life and showed political intolerance in the US, others had scepticism and suggested it might have been staged.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos