Where will you be this Mandela Day?
Buffalo City Metro will light up as a map of community goodwill on Mandela Day, with businesses and individuals rolling up their sleeves to paint new classrooms or feed thousands on Thursday July 18 — Nelson Mandela’s birthday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.