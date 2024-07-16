Age verification of victims delays child porn accused’s case

A 52-year-old n East London man, one of 27 people across SA who are alleged to be part of a group of online child sexual predators, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday where his case was postponed pending a report.
The outstanding age determination report of the alleged minor victims also delayed the matter previously, in May.
The film and publications board was asked by the state to determine the ages of the victims.
The suspect, from Quigney, was arrested in March in a crackdown on online child sexual predators in SA in a joint operation between the electronic crime investigations head office (SECI) in the Eastern Cape and the department of homeland security investigations of the US Embassy.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said at the time that his arrest formed part of an ongoing operation targeting online child sexual abuse predators.
Police said hundreds of child pornography images were allegedly found on his devices by a forensic investigator.
During the operation, which started more than a year ago, cellphones, laptops and various storage devices were seized.
This was after SA law enforcement authorities were informed of the existence of the group by the US.
He faces charges of possession of child pornography, as well as of downloading, viewing and accessing the material.
During a brief appearance on Tuesday, senior state prosecutor advocate Vuyokazi Sam said there were hiccups in getting the age determination.
Dressed in a grey track top and black track pants, the accused, who appeared nervous, was in the company of relatives.
He is represented by attorney Andre Schoombie, who said he was in agreement for the matter to be postponed to a later date.
The Dispatch understands that the 27 people, some of them from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one from Gqeberha, are not linked together and the alleged victims are from different countries.
They are all people who allegedly went online and watched and downloaded material on illegal websites.
The man will be back in the dock on August 29. He remains out on bail of R5,000.
Among his bail conditions is that he must report to the East London police station once a week between 6am and 6pm on Saturdays or Sundays.
He must not visit or take part in any online groups, chat groups or websites pertaining to children, and he must not interfere with the ongoing investigations either directly or indirectly.
Age verification of victims delays child porn accused’s case
Image: 123RF/loft39studio
