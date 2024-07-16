Department assists Qumbu farmers hit by runaway fires
After 200 animals including sheep and goats were burned to death and a large tract of grazing land destroyed by runaway fires in Qumbu recently, the provincial government delivered essentials to affected farmers this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.