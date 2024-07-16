Dikeni murder accused claim police assaulted them
Scene where body of teen found was pointed out after ‘suffocation and intimidation’
The couple accused of kidnapping a Dikeni teen who was found after a six-day search, have claimed that police assaulted, suffocated and intimidated them into pointing out the crime scene...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.