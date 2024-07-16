Eastern Cape enviro-warriors hit the big screen at major African film festival
The fighting spirit of Eastern Cape environmentalists will be splashed across the screen of the 15th premier African film festival Durban FilmMart which takes place from Friday to Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.