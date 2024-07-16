Temporary houses to be built for ADM flood victims — a year later
A year after a devastating storm left a trail of destruction in parts of the Amathole District Municipality, the national department of human settlements is to build temporary structures for the affected families...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.