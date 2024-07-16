It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
Binqose urged motorists to be careful on the roads.
“The message of extra vigilance and safety on our roads can never get old ... we will continue to call upon our road users, motorists in particular, to remain extra vigilant,” he said.
“And help us avoid avoidable accidents like the one we have experienced today on the N2 near Hemingways.”
He applauded rescuers for responding on time to ensure that those who sustained serious injuries did not end up with life-threatening injuries.
“So, we’ve got to take our off hats to them,” Binqose said.
“We are grateful there was no loss of life.
“We wish those in hospital a speedy recovery.”
DispatchLIVE
Three seriously hurt in accident near Hemingways
Image: SUPPLIED
Three people were seriously injured when two bakkies collided on the N2 near Hemingways Mall in East London on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said one of the bakkies was carrying schoolchildren.
“There are no fatalities in this one, thankfully,” he said.
“There were multiple injuries, three were seriously injured and taken to Frere and Life hospitals in East London.”
