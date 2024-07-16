Magistrate Anthea Ramos rejected Botha's application, under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, to have the case thrown out. The section makes provision for an accused to be discharged from an offence should a court find there is no evidence linking them to the offence.
Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer Luyanda Botha to stand trial for decade-old attempted rape case
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Convicted killer Luyanda Botha on Tuesday failed to persuade the Wynberg magistrate's court to strike a previous attempted rape case against him off the roll.
The former post office worker is serving three life sentences for the rape and murder of former University of Cape student Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019. However, he has returned to the dock for an unrelated attempted rape case dating to 2014.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “There is a case for him to answer, that's why his application for the case to be thrown out failed.”
The complainant, who attended a nursing college in Athlone at the time, accused Botha of attempted rape while she was showering in the college residence bathrooms.
Court to pass judgment on Luyanda Botha's discharge application next week
