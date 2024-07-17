The 30-year-old Heidelberg man accused of the murder and attempted murder of two community policing forum members must wait another week to apply for bail.
A subdued Jaen-Lee Pyne shuffled into the dock with a Bible stuck in the back of his pants during a brief appearance in the magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Pyne's bail application was postponed last week because the police investigating officer was not satisfied with the address he provided for where he would live if he was released on bail.
The prosecution on Wednesday said it was satisfied with the address provided. The case was postponed to July 25 for formal bail application proceedings.
Etienne du Preez and Flip Minnaar were shot execution style — one shot to the head each — on July 3.
The shooter, wearing a multi-coloured bike helmet and a black jacket, sped away on a silver motorbike after the shootings.
Pyne handed himself over to the Heidelberg police five days later.
It is understood he will plead not guilty to the charges against him.
At the time of the shootings, three members of Minnaar's household — his wife Loeki, daughter Clarise and son Le Roux — had protection orders against Pyne.
It is understood Pyne and Clarise Minnaar had dated on and off since 2019 and he wouldn't accept it when she broke off the relationship last year.
Bible solace for Heidelberg motorbike shooting suspect
