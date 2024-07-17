News Editors Choice

IN PICTURES | Military rehearses for opening of parliament

City advises motorists of road closures

By TIMESLIVE - 17 July 2024
South Africa National Defence Force members rehearse for the opening of parliament in Cape Town.
South Africa National Defence Force members rehearse for the opening of parliament in Cape Town.
Image: GCIS

Preparations are under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the opening of parliament address on Thursday in the Cape Town City Hall.

South African Air Force jets flew over the city on Wednesday in a rehearsal for the event and members of the South Africa National Defence Force have been preparing for the opening parade.

The opening of parliament will be attended by members of both houses, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, and will mark the start of the new five-year parliamentary cycle.

Motorists were advised that several roads will be closed, some until July 26, which will affect the usual flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl.

"Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly," said the City of Cape Town.

"Motorists should also note there will be restricted parking in some areas."

Road closures for the opening of parliament.
Road closures for the opening of parliament.
Image: City of Cape Town
Road closures for the opening of parliament.
Road closures for the opening of parliament.
Image: City of Cape Town

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win