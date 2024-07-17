“Nearly 40% of children under six now live in households below the food poverty line and 500,000 more children are at serious risk of malnutrition than before Covid-19. Children in rural parts of the country have historically been the most vulnerable to poverty and poor nutrition, but now we are seeing a rise everywhere — even in the wealthier urban provinces of Gauteng and the Western Cape,” said Dr Edzani Mphaphuli, executive director of Grow Great.
TimesLIVE
Malnourished, hungry and dying in greater numbers: the plight of SA’s children under six
New research on early childhood shows what needs to be done to improve life for our youngest people
Senior journalist
Image: 123RF
Almost 40% of young children in South Africa are hungry, 500,000 more are at serious risk of malnutrition than before Covid-19 and the number of children who die before turning five has increased dramatically.
This is according to the South African Early Childhood Review 2024, which tracks data on the status of children under six, released on Wednesday. It shows the situation of young children has worsened in many ways.
The review details how more children are likely to live in poverty, suffer from food insecurity and malnutrition — even in traditionally wealthier provinces — than they were before the pandemic.
It tracks data on the status of children under six and is jointly published by Ilifa Labantwana; the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT); the planning, monitoring and evaluation department in the Presidency; the basic education department (DBE); the Grow Great Campaign and DataDrive2030.
“The Covid-19 pandemic erased gains made for young children in South Africa, presenting a huge setback we have not fully recovered from,” said Dr Katharine Hall, senior researcher at the Children’s Institute at UCT.
Call for state of disaster to address child malnutrition
All essential services for young children were affected in lockdown and though primary healthcare services have recovered, there are still backlogs in birth registration and early access to social grants.
The report details preliminary estimates by the Medical Research Council that show 30 of every 1,000 babies born alive did not live to their first birthday in 2022 and the under five mortality rate increased from a low of 29 per thousand live births in 2020 to 40 in 2022.
This shows the overall improvements seen in under five and infant mortality rates in the decade leading up to the pandemic have started reversing. While the underlying reasons for this are unclear, poverty and malnutrition, which also increased over the period, are likely to be contributing factors.
“Nearly 40% of children under six now live in households below the food poverty line and 500,000 more children are at serious risk of malnutrition than before Covid-19. Children in rural parts of the country have historically been the most vulnerable to poverty and poor nutrition, but now we are seeing a rise everywhere — even in the wealthier urban provinces of Gauteng and the Western Cape,” said Dr Edzani Mphaphuli, executive director of Grow Great.
Access to quality early learning remains unequal. Preschool attendance is lower than it was pre-Covid-19 levels and rising poverty rates are worrying.
A positive change is that leadership by the DBE and the National Planning Commission has led to South Africa now having data to measure and address the gaps.
The DBE, which assumed responsibility for early childhood development (ECD) in 2022, spearheaded the 2021/2022 ECD Census, the Thrive by Five Index 2021 and the ECD Baseline Assessment of pre-primary learning. This means there is now real progress towards making access to quality ECD universal, especially for the most vulnerable children.
According to the review, the Thrive by Five Index 2021 found only 46% of 4-year-olds attending an early learning programme were developmentally on track for their age. Maternal and child health services were hit hard by Covid-19 but have mostly recovered and nine of 10 children under the age of six rely on the public health system.
A key recommendation of the review is the new government of national unity “presents an unmissable opportunity to improve co-ordination among the national and provincial departments responsible for ECD and accelerate the expansion of essential and quality ECD services”.
Another is children’s food security must be prioritised and addressed and the new administration must prioritise increased social assistance to young children and expectant mothers, as well as nutrition programmes delivered directly through health services and early learning programmes.
