Mass initiation group celebrates homecoming

Prince and regiment of 36 youth complete journey into manhood in revival of custom

By LULAMILE FENI - 17 July 2024

Cofimvaba parents, often single mothers, and provincial traditional leaders have applauded the cultural and social initiative by one of AbaThembu’s senior royals to revive an ancient custom which sees boys join a prince in a mass traditional initiation...

