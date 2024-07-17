Mayor blames burst pipes on Mthatha’s informal car washers
In a surprising twist, the OR Tambo district municipality has blamed some of Mthatha’s water woes, particularly in the CBD, on regular pipe bursts often caused by informal car washers operating illegally in town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.