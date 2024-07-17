A 15-year sentence has been imposed on Sandile Mantsoe for fraud after he embezzled more than R1m from gullible investors through a company called Trillion Dollar Legacy.
Montsoe, 34, was found guilty and sentenced by the Evander regional court on Tuesday.
The sentence will run concurrently with the 30-year imprisonment sentence he is already serving for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in April 2017. She was stabbed to death at his lavish Sandton Skye flat. In an attempt to hide the crime, he took her body to a ditch and set it alight.
He claimed Mokoena had committed suicide at his flat by stabbing herself in the neck.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Montsoe and Trillion Dollar Legacy were also convicted of contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act and the Consumer Protection Act.
The fraud, committed between April and August 2016, saw Mantsoe trick 119 victims into investing money at Trillion Dollar Legacy by providing fake information on the scheme, she said.
The entity was sentenced to fines of R600,000, R400,000 and R20,000, suspended for five years on condition it is not found guilty of similar offences.
TimesLIVE
Murderer Sandile Montsoe jailed for investment scam
Image: Alaister Russell
TimesLIVE
