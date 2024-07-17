News

Principal arrested after pupils, aged 6 and 9, assaulted

Educator and crime forum members charged after incident sparked by alleged theft at school

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 17 July 2024

A primary school principal has been charged with kidnapping and assault after he and three community policing forum members allegedly assaulted two pupils, aged 6 and 9, they had accused of stealing from the school. ..

