Principal arrested after pupils, aged 6 and 9, assaulted
Educator and crime forum members charged after incident sparked by alleged theft at school
A primary school principal has been charged with kidnapping and assault after he and three community policing forum members allegedly assaulted two pupils, aged 6 and 9, they had accused of stealing from the school. ..
