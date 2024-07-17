News

Security and police disperse NMU protesters

By Herald Reporter - 17 July 2024
Protesting students barricaded the road leading to the South Campus entrance with soccer goalposts and burning tyres on Wednesday morning
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) security and the police dispersed protesters blocking the north and south campus entrances on Wednesday morning.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said the students were demanding the university release their National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances earlier than the usual 25th of the month date.

“They now want their allowances on the 15th of each month.

“The students burnt tyres and used soccer goalposts to block the entrance to South Campus.

“NMU protection services, in collaboration with the SA Police Service's Public Order Police unit, had to disperse a group of about 30 protesting students who blocked the north and south campus entrances.”

Ngwendu said ongoing exam reassessments and rewrites, as well as the usual business operations were set to continue at the university “with management to meet the Student Representative Council this [Wednesday] morning”.

“NMU views the safety of its students and staff as a priority. Additional security is being posted at exam venues to prevent any possible disruption,” she added.

