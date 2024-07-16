News

Two men get 15 years each after arrest at OR Tambo with 27 rhino horns

They were trying to fly to Vietnam

By TimesLIVE - 17 July 2024
Ntsako Miaas Maluleke and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in 2018 on their way to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns.
Ntsako Miaas Maluleke and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in 2018 on their way to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns.
Image: 123RF/ albund

Two suspects who were caught with rhino horns with an estimated value of R2.9m in 2018 were on Monday sentenced to effective jail terms of 15 years each.

The Kempton Park regional court imposed the sentences on Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, after finding them guilty of receiving, possessing, transporting and exporting rhino horns in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

Hudson Park Primary's furry conservation hero keeping Kruger rhinos safe

Hudson Primary School has been like a proud parent, watching its little pup grow into a furry conservation hero.  In 2021, the school “adopted” a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Maluleke and Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on August 18 2018 while en route to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns. The total weight of the horns was 29.47kg.

“They were granted bail of R2,000 each on August 20 2018. While on bail they both absconded in September 2019 and were traced and rearrested in 2020 in Vhuwani,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win