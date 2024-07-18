News

Call for students to be moved from dilapidated Tower House residence

EFF highlights poor state of building, while Fort Hare says issue is being attended to

Premium
By SINO MAJANGAZA - 18 July 2024

The leadership of the EFF Student Command at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus is calling for the relocation of students staying at the Tower House residence in the CBD...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win