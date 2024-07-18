Call for students to be moved from dilapidated Tower House residence
EFF highlights poor state of building, while Fort Hare says issue is being attended to
The leadership of the EFF Student Command at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus is calling for the relocation of students staying at the Tower House residence in the CBD...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.