The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said a no-fly zone would be enforced in airspace within 5nm and 12,000ft above sea level of the city hall.
“Only those accredited and authorised to be around the city hall will be allowed in and around the venue,” said Natjoints spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
“Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law.
“Those who want to protest are urged to do so peacefully and must at all times consider the applicable laws of the country.”
Heavy downpours cause flash floods before the opening of parliament
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
Heavy downpours caused flash flooding and gridlock in some parts of Cape Town on Thursday as a cold front made landfall before the opening of parliament in the city hall.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) warned up to 30mm of rain was expected to fall — and more in mountainous areas — on ground that is already saturated.
The poor weather has scuppered a planned ceremonial flypast by the South African Air Force for the evening opening.
“Due to adverse weather conditions expected, a decision was made that we won't have the participation of the air force flying past doing that salute with the Grippens and the helicopters,” Lt-Col Cyril Assegai told broadcaster eNCA.
Heavy downpours were expected in areas including the Breede Valley, Cederberg, City of Cape Town, Drakenstein, Langeberg, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Theewaterskloof and Witzenberg.
Saws urged motorists not to drive on roads covered by water. “If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.”
