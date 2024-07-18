Mom and son gunned down in East London suburb
Car sprayed with bullets while woman waited for colleague
An East London mother, 44, and her 10-year-old son were shot dead in their car by unknown gunmen in Amalinda early on Wednesday morning. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.