The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned the public that an “advertisement” stating it is recruiting is a scam.
“The advertisement in circulation is not a legitimate military recruitment advert and it was not issued by the SANDF recruitment office. There is no official recruitment drive under way in the SANDF.”
The intent of the criminals circulating the ad on various social media platforms is to fleece unsuspecting and vulnerable citizens, the SANDF said.
“The repeated deceitful acts by these unpatriotic faceless criminals targeting our unsuspecting youth is abhorrent, unethical, illegal and should be condemned by law-abiding citizens.
“These unscrupulous criminals are known in the communities where they are recruiting from and the SANDF encourages those who may know them to anonymously report them to the SAPS.”
TimesLIVE
SANDF 'job advert' is a scam
Image: SANDF
TimesLIVE
