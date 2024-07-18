BREAKING | Wandering Macleantown giraffes found slain

The two male giraffes which settled on a Macleantown farm after escaping from their owner’s property, were discovered dead on Thursday morning, with gunshot wounds and their throats slit.
The pair of long necks had arrived on cultural activist and farmer Bonisile Grey’s farm in Mpongo in May.
Grey said he discovered the bodies of the giraffes near a dam on his farm on Thursday morning.
“I went out this morning to look for them and check on their wellbeing.
“I saw them lying on the floor and there were these men in overalls ... I could see they have been shot and their throats were cut.”
The Dispatch reported last week that farmer Gerald Reetke, who owns the giraffes, said they had escaped from his farm after someone left the gate open.
He said at the time that the giraffes were 15 years old and he had organised a permit to move them to a game reserve.
Grey said they were meant to have been moved to the game reserve on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story.
