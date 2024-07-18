News

WATCH | This robot 'smiles' using lab-grown living skin

By Reuters - 18 July 2024

Japanese scientists have devised a way to attach living skin tissue to robotic faces and make them ‘smile,’ in a breakthrough that holds out promise of applications in cosmetics and medicine.

