Zuma invited to opening of parliament but will not be going, says MK Party

Parliament did not say whether Zuma would attend. Last month, he ordered the party’s 58 MPs not to show up in the first sitting of parliament as a form of protest against the May 29 election results.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, however, told TimesLive Zuma did not intend to attend the event. “Can you imagine president Zuma going there and sitting across Ramaphosa, and [Ramphosa] addressing him? The only bridge we need to cross is to see Ramaphosa resigning,” he said.
Asked whether Zuma had rejected the invitation in writing to parliament, he said there was no need.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza said the list would be finalised on Thursday at 1pm. She said the opening would be held in Cape Town City Hall at 7pm and all preparations were in place to welcome MPs and guests.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is among former presidents invited as esteemed guests for the opening of parliament on Thursday.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said Zuma was among guests invited by parliament. Despite this invitation. he is unlikely not make it.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the opening as he leads the seventh administration tenure under the government of national unity (GNU). It is estimated the opening would come at a cost of between R6m and R14m.
“We have invited former president Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said. “We have also invited our former speaker Baleka Mbete, deputy presidents Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and David Mabuza. We have also invited our former speakers, including Thandi Modise as well as Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.”
“The opening of parliament address serves as a pivotal platform for the president to articulate the administration's comprehensive plans and long-term vision for the upcoming five-year term,” she said.
“This landmark event not only outlines the government’s strategic objectives and policy priorities but also officially inaugurates the new parliamentary term.”
