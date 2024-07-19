Cop reports bizarre 'feline escape' from police cells

“Among those suspects, there was a suspect in the cell at the time who informed the police he saw these two suspects make a strange owl-like bird noise, turned into cats and escaped while the gate was still locked [sic]. He was prepared to give a statement,” the officer wrote.
Upon the officer who wrote the letter's arrival, he also did a headcount and spoke to the witness of the alleged inter-species transformation escape.
“Voluntarily, this suspect explained what he saw when those suspects turned into cats and escaped. A docket of escape in lawful custody was opened,” the officer wrote.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed the escape to TimesLIVE.
“Meyerton police have opened a disciplinary case against members after an escape from lawful custody.
“This follows an incident where two suspects arrested for possession of hijacked goods escaped from police custody.
“One suspect has since been rearrested while the other is still at large. We are appealing to anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact their local police or police toll free number 08600-10111,” Kweza said on Friday.
“The circumstances of the escape will form part of the investigation.”
TimesLIVE
