From petrol jockey to lawyer

Siphesihle Nqoro admitted as attorney of Makhanda high court, after tough journey

By ANELISA GUSHA - 19 July 2024

Former petrol jockey Siphesihle Nqoro, who bade farewell to his job at a local garage to pursue his dream of becoming a lawyer, has been sworn in as an attorney of the Makhanda high court...

