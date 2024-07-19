News

IN PICS | Eastern Cape residents honour Mandela Day

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 19 July 2024

Scores of Eastern Cape residents spared 67 minutes from their daily lives and participated in a hive of activities across the province

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win