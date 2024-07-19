Popular chisanyama 'Eyadini' is now a depot

What was once a tourist attraction in Umlazi is now a depot.
The popular shisanyama Eyadini, which now houses construction machinery, attracted people from across the country.
The late Jabulani Zama, known as Jigga Money, built Eyadini Lounge from scratch in 2009.
The venue officially opened in 2011. Sources said the hangout spot was the venue for the who's who of the entertainment industry, but now accommodates construction vehicles.
“Many people got the shock of their lives during the Durban July weekend when patrons wanted to have a feel of the city, specially of Umlazi, but found locked gates with Caterpillars in the yard. It is said when a owner dies, his hard work follows him. This is the case at Eyadini,” said a source.
Another said: “It is evident his family no longer wants to be involved in operating Jigga Money business.”
TshisaLIVE has learnt the last big event hosted there was during Mampintsha's “After Tears” in 2022.
Jigga Money died in August last year after suffering a stroke.
At the time of his illness his family said: “Due to his health condition and road to recovery, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice.
“His family asks for your prayers during these trying times. We believe he will be better and back in joyful spirits.”
Madlamini Zama was not available to comment.
