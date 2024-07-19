In a remarkable display of unity and determination, 44 climbers representing 12 countries have summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, as part of the annual Trek4Mandela expedition.
Trek4Mandela climbers reach new heights on Kilimanjaro to support girls' education
Image: Trek4Mandela Annual Expedition/X
In a remarkable display of unity and determination, 44 climbers representing 12 countries have summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, as part of the annual Trek4Mandela expedition.
This challenging trek, which started on July 14, was not only a test of physical endurance but also a testament to the legacy of Nelson Mandela.
“We climb for dignity, caring for girls and keeping girls in school,” the expedition said on X.
Trek4Mandela was established in 2012 by social entrepreneur and humanitarian Richard Mabaso and mountaineer and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. The initiative brings together inspired individuals from corporate and public backgrounds to assist in raising funds and creating awareness for the Caring4Girls charity programme.
The charity drive ensures young girls in Africa have access to sanitary towels, thereby preventing school absenteeism and promoting education.
In 2018 the initiative raised funds equivalent to 60-million packets of sanitary pads, ensuring 500,000 girls could attend school regularly without the stigma or barriers associated with menstruation.
Notable figures have joined past expeditions, including former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng in 2023 and former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela, who led the expedition in 2021.
Madonsela conveyed her congratulations via Twitter: “Well done Richard Mabaso and Trek4Mandela — Caring4Girls 2024 Kilimanjaro summiteers. It is heartwarming to see the village that is contributing to raising the girl child through sanitary hygiene and related empowerment growing. To the newbie summiteers, Welcome to the 'tribe',” she said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also lauded the climbers.
“Earlier today [Friday] a group of South African climbers reached the summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak on the African continent. They did so in honour of the birth of our founding father Nelson Mandela and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our freedom,” Ramaphosa remarked on Twitter.
“Let their actions inspire us all. Let their achievement remind us that, as the South African nation, there is no mountain we cannot climb and no peak we cannot reach.”
TimesLIVE
