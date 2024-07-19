News

UN rights office says ‘anarchy’ is spreading in Gaza

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber - 19 July 2024
Palestinians fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by the Israeli army to evacuate their neighbourhoods on July 7 2024. The UN human rights office says unlawful killings and shootings are happening as the Palestinian population faces an acute humanitarian crisis. File photo.
Palestinians fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by the Israeli army to evacuate their neighbourhoods on July 7 2024. The UN human rights office says unlawful killings and shootings are happening as the Palestinian population faces an acute humanitarian crisis. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Friday warned “anarchy” was spreading in the Gaza Strip, with rampant looting, unlawful killings and shootings as the population faces an acute humanitarian crisis.

Ajith Sunghay, head of OHCHR for Gaza and the West Bank, described unlawful killings and looting in the absence of law enforcement linked to “Israel's dismantling of local capacity to maintain public order and safety in Gaza”.

“Our office has documented alleged unlawful killings of local police and humanitarian workers, and the strangulation of supplies indispensable to the survival of the civilian population. Anarchy is spreading,” said Sunghay, who returned from a visit to Gaza on Thursday.

Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas after its militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages on October 7, according to Israeli tallies. At least 38,848 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory offensive since then, Gaza health authorities said.

Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for OHCHR, said the conditions in Gaza had “led to the predictable and entirely foreseeable unravelling of the fabric of society in Gaza, setting people against one another in a fight for survival and tearing communities apart.

“There is looting, mob justice, extortion of money, family disputes, random shootings, fighting for space and resources, and we see youths armed with sticks manning barricades.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win